Woman faces court after throwing coaster at husband

A WOMAN has been ordered to be of good behaviour after she injured her husband with a drink coaster.

The woman in her 50s, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday to contravening a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Grant Klaassen told the court police were called to the Bundaberg home at 10am on June 10 after reports of a domestic violence incident.

When police spoke with the aggrieved, the woman’s husband, he told them she had thrown a coaster which struck him in the head causing a cut.

The court heard the woman also started upturning lounge chairs and throwing things around.

Sgt Klaassen said when police arrived at the house, they saw the woman smash a mirror on the patio.

The woman’s lawyer Rian Dwyer told the court his client accepted she had over reacted.

Mr Dwyer told the court the incident arose after frustration had built up in the household.

He said his client also suffered from bipolar.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account the woman’s plea of guilty came at an early opportunity.

He also took into account there was no alcohol involved in the incident.

The woman received a $400 good behaviour bond for 12 months.

A conviction was not recorded.