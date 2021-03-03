Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
An elderly man and a woman have allegedly been held hostage as police try to track down a person accused over the siege.
An elderly man and a woman have allegedly been held hostage as police try to track down a person accused over the siege.
Crime

Woman and elderly man held hostage: cops

by Darren Cartwright
3rd Mar 2021 2:49 PM

A man and a woman have been arrested and another is on the run after an elderly man and a young woman were allegedly held hostage in a Newcastle home.

The siege allegedly occurred early on Wednesday morning in the NSW harbour city when police were called to a residence on Park Avenue, Kotara following a report that a 24-year-old woman was being held against her will.

It's believed the 24-year-old woman had escaped and had contacted police at 3.50am and claimed a woman, aged 30, and two men, aged 29 and 36, had held her captive, police say.

After she left the residence the two men and woman are accused of threatening an 88-year-old man who was asleep at the time.

Police cordoned off the area and brought in negotiators to resolve the situation.

The alleged incident occurred in Park Avenue, Kotara, a suburb of Newcastle. Picture: Google Maps
The alleged incident occurred in Park Avenue, Kotara, a suburb of Newcastle. Picture: Google Maps

The 88-year-old man was able to leave the home about 5.50am, uninjured, police say.

A 36-year-old man, who allegedly fled the home, was arrested in nearby Howell Street, while a 30-year-old woman was arrested at the property.

Both the man and woman are assisting police with their inquiries.

However, police are still to locate a 29-year-old man who is also accused of holding the couple hostage.

"An investigation into the circumstances leading up to and during the incident is now under way, including allegations the younger woman had been held against her will in the days prior to today's incident," police said in a statement.

Anyone with any information that may assist investigators is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Originally published as Woman, elderly man held hostage: cops

crime newcastle siege police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police investigate reported camper trailer theft in region

        Premium Content Police investigate reported camper trailer theft in region

        News The 2009 Jayco Swan camper trailer with Queensland registration 034UHW was stolen sometime between February 17 and March 2

        How Cyclone Niran will impact the Bundaberg region

        Premium Content How Cyclone Niran will impact the Bundaberg region

        News Here’s what to expect as the slow moving weather system starts moving east from...

        SECURING PARADISE: Latest on dam works, trials

        Premium Content SECURING PARADISE: Latest on dam works, trials

        News Where Sunwater is at with the Essential Works project and state of anchor trials at...

        Farmers, business owners raise $1m for Paradise class action

        Premium Content Farmers, business owners raise $1m for Paradise class action

        News Tom Marland: “At the end of the day, farmers don’t want a cheque from the...