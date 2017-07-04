Woman drove me to drink, says serial party pest

WHAT A NUISANCE: A man has appeared before Bundaberg Magistrates Court after creating yet another public nuisance because of his drinking.

BOOZING lad Daniel Taylor has been slammed for spoiling other people's good nights out.

"You must have ruined many people's evenings, Mr Taylor,” Magistrate Belinda Merrin told him when he appeared before her charged with 16 offences.

"Police are sick of being called out to you.”

Taylor, 36, was jailed for his anti-social behaviour after he pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to the offences, including three counts of committing public nuisance, three counts of obstructing police, two counts of having dangerous drugs, creating a disturbance, causing wilful damage, trespass and a bail breach.

Taylor was also on bail at the time.

The court heard Taylor was an alcoholic after a woman drove him to drink.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Andrew Blunt said the charges were aggravated because of the level of Taylor's offending.

"It is evident he has a problem with alcohol,” Snr Const Andrew Blunt said.

"Probation would help give him some assistance in the community, and community service so he can give back to the community.”

Ms Merrin said Taylor had already been given many opportunities by the court yet continued to commit public nuisance offences.

"He seems to show a complete disregard, a defiance, of authority,” she said.

Lawyer Rian Dwyer said his client was an alcoholic.

"It plays a significant part in his life,” he said.

Mr Dwyer said Taylor was a boilermaker by trade who last worked about four years ago.

"In 2014 his house burned down. It was not insured,” Mr Dwyer said.

"He continues to pay off his house loan.

"He had also been in a toxic relationship and rumours were being alleged about him by a woman that caused him to drink.”

Mr Dwyer said Taylor has been barred from hotels in Bundaberg and Bargara and had moved to Gin Gin.

Ms Merrin said the offences involved Taylor being significantly drunk and creating disturbances in licensed premises and being asked to leave.

She said his behaviour affected others including patrons and security staff.

Ms Merrin sentenced him to five months jail, suspended for 15 months. If he reoffends in that time he will go to jail.

She also fined Taylor $600. She also sentenced him to two years of probation and ordered that he must complete 40 hours of community service work.