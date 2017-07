JACQUI Lee Whitehead didn't fully recall the events in which she drove away after colliding with another car.

Now in jail (for unrelated offences), Whitehead pleaded guilty via video-link before Bundaberg Magistrates Court to failing to comply with duties of a driver involved in a crash on June 23 last year.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin said Whitehead had an appalling traffic record, fining her $235 and $89.80 court costs, all sent to SPER.