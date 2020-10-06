Woman ‘dragged into bedroom by throat’, tied up: Court

A young Logan father has been charged over the weekend with choking a pregnant woman until she "felt like she'd have a seizure", before tying her up, threatening to stab her in the throat with a thin makeup brush, and locking her in her room.

Woodridge removalist Jayden Michael Llewellyn-Morton, 22, has been charged with five offences, including deprivation of liberty, assault occasioning bodily harm, and common assault.

Beenleigh Magistrates Court heard Llewellyn-Morton first came to the attention of police on September 20, when he allegedly choked the pregnant woman and punched her in the stomach, which required treatment from paramedics.

Woodridge man Jayden Michael Llewellyn-Morton, 22. Picture: Facebook

The court heard the alleged victim declined to make a complaint to police as she feared her unborn child would be taken away from her.

Mr Llewellyn-Morton has not been charged with any offences stemming from this alleged course of conduct.

However, in a "continuation of the same behaviour", according to police prosecutor Zoe Melksham, things escalated dramatically over the weekend when Mr Llewellyn-Morton allegedly choked the woman so hard she "felt like she was going to have a seizure from nearly passing out".

Police claim Mr Llewellyn-Morton then "dragged her into the bedroom by her throat and tied her up on her bed", but not before brandishing a thin make-up brush at her, saying "You're lucky I don't stab this through your throat".

Mrs Melksham told the court at one point during the ordeal, Mr Llewellyn-Morton allegedly discovered his victim desperately texting a friend for help, prompting him to snatch the phone off her and tell her, "I will run your life until you have nothing".

Mr Llewellyn-Morton allegedly also left her locked in her room for a period of time.

The court heard the defendant received 120 hours of community service on September 24 after he pleaded guilty to unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Mr Llewellyn-Morton was granted bail.

His charges will be mentioned again on November 3.

Originally published as Woman 'dragged into bedroom by throat', tied up: Court