Crime

Woman dragged from car in alleged 7-hour crime spree

by Kate Kyriacou
2nd Jan 2021 10:36 AM
A man will front court today after carrying out an alleged seven-hour crime spree across Brisbane in which he dragged a woman out of her car in an attempt to steal it before barricading himself inside a house.

Police say the alleged spree began when a white BMW was stolen from a home at Salubris Place in Moggill just before noon.

It was spotted by a police patrol soon after, driving along Moggill Rd at Brookfield.

Police tried to pull the car over but it took off "in a dangerous manner".

The BMW was spotted 10 minutes later but again allegedly drove dangerously to avoid police, crossing onto the wrong side of the road.

Five hours later, police found the car again, this time driving along Warrigal Rd at Runcorn.

The police helicopter followed the BMW from the air as it allegedly continued to drive dangerously and at high speeds along the M1 to Brisbane's northside.

The BMW was tracked through various northside suburbs and back to the southside where police used road spikes to stop it at Gaza Rd, Holland Park.

Police allege the driver got out of the car at the corner of Nursery Rd and Logan Rd and tried to steal another vehicle, dragging a 63-year-old woman out of the driver's seat.

She suffered minor injuries in the struggle but the man returned to the stolen BMW and allegedly drove off in a dangerous manner until he reached Corella Place at Runcorn.

At Corella Place, the man ran into a house and barricaded himself inside, allegedly threatening police who arrived on scene.

"Following negotiations, the man surrendered himself to police custody around 7pm," a statement released by police said.

The 24-year-old Runcorn man was charged with burglary, receiving tainted property, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and serious assault of a person over 60.

He will appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court today.

crime police violence

