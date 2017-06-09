Woman dogged by animal offences too sick for court

SEIZED: The RSPCA is alleging that in a search of a rural property at Meadowvale its officers found a cat breeder with 10 kittens and one cat it says were owned by Hicks.

VALERIE Hicks was a no-show at Bundaberg Magistrates Court today to answer 11 charges brought by the RSPCA alleging she breached her duty of care to animals

Magistrate Belinda Merrin accepted the Bundaberg woman was unable to attend due to health issues.

Hicks has been successfully prosecuted before by the RSPCA for dozens of offences.

RSPCA prosecutor Nicole McEldowney successfully applied for interim prohibition order that bans Hicks from having animals pending the outcome of her Bundaberg court case.

The RSPCA is alleging that in a search done in April of a rural property at Meadowvale its officers found a cat breeder with 10 kittens and one cat it alleges were owned by Hicks.

Hicks was charged and the cats now in RSPCA care.

"She has a long history of offending in very relevant circumstances,” Ms McEldowney said.

"There were convictions in Mackay, and Rockhampton with 83 charges for a variety of animals, cats, kittens and dogs, some (covered in) faeces and urine.”

Ms McEldowney said Hicks appealing a conviction in Glen Innes Local Court after being found guilty in January of a series of charges. Hicks was fined $19,000 by the NSW court and jailed for one month. Her appeal is expected to be heard later this month.

Ms Merrin adjourned the matters to late July.