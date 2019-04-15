Menu
News

Woman dies in Narooma crash

15th Apr 2019 10:35 AM | Updated: 11:23 AM

A WOMAN has died after her sedan and a truck collided south of Narooma this morning.

The crash happened about 7.10am on the Princes Highway when the northbound car and a truck travelling south collided.

The female driver of the car died at the scene.

The male driver of the truck has been taken to Moruya Hospital for mandatory testing.

Traffic diversions in place for light traffic only along the Old Princes Highway via Tilba.

Please monitor www.livetraffic.com for updates.

