A woman has been struck and killed by a train and police are trying to understand what happened in the moments just before her death.
Woman dies after train accident

by Anthony Piovesan
18th Jul 2020 7:37 AM

A woman has died after she was struck by a train in Melbourne's northern suburbs on Friday night.

Transit Crime Investigation Unit detectives believe the woman in her 70s was crossing the railway line near Thomastown station about 6.20pm when she was struck and killed.

The woman is yet to be formally identified.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances that led to her death.

Police are urging anyone who witnessed the incident to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Originally published as Woman dies in Melbourne's north

road death train accident

