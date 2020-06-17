Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman who was the driver of a vehicle seen driving at high speeds before a serious crash last week has died in hospital from her injuries.
A woman who was the driver of a vehicle seen driving at high speeds before a serious crash last week has died in hospital from her injuries.
News

Woman dies in hospital after serious crash

by Nathan Edwards
17th Jun 2020 9:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has died in hospital following a high-speed highway crash north of Brisbane earlier this month.

The 23-year-old Bald Hills woman was the driver of a silver Mitsubishi Lancer that crashed near the Bruce Highway southbound on-ramp of Dohles Rocks Rd at Griffin just before 2am on June 8.

According to police the woman had passed away in hospital on Monday.

The vehicle was seen travelling at high speeds along the highway prior to the crash.

Two male passengers, aged 22 and 25, sustained minor injuries as a result of the incident.

Officers from the Forensic Crash Unit are still investigating the cause of the fatal incident and have appealed to anyone who might have witnessed the crash to call 131 444.

Originally published as Woman dies in hospital after serious crash

road toll

Just In

    K-Pop star Yohan dies

    K-Pop star Yohan dies
    • 17th Jun 2020 9:42 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Back on the silver screen

        premium_icon Back on the silver screen

        News Local cinema fans can get back in the red seats at Reading Cinema Bundaberg tomorrow.

        10 things that happened in Bundaberg in the 1950s

        premium_icon 10 things that happened in Bundaberg in the 1950s

        News From council punch-ups to raging bushfires

        UPDATE: Patient taken to hospital after crash into pole

        premium_icon UPDATE: Patient taken to hospital after crash into pole

        News Ergon crews are on the scene working to secure the pole.

        SEE PICS: Perfect place to celebrate in paradise

        premium_icon SEE PICS: Perfect place to celebrate in paradise

        News The fun event will be held on Sunday for the first time on the weekend, with the...