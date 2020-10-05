Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Forensic Crash Unit officers are continuing to investigate a fatal crash at Lake Macdonald. Picture: Kevin Farmer
Forensic Crash Unit officers are continuing to investigate a fatal crash at Lake Macdonald. Picture: Kevin Farmer
Breaking

Woman dies in hospital after head-on crash

Scott Sawyer
5th Oct 2020 10:45 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

An elderly woman has died in hospital after a head-on crash overnight.

Sunshine Coast Forensic Crash Unit police officers on Monday morning confirmed a 90-year-old woman who had been trapped in one of the cars passed away in hospital after the crash.

The head-on collision happened at Lake Macdonald about 7.15pm Sunday.

Emergency services were called to Cooroy Noosa Rd where early investigations indicated a black station wagon and a silver Toyota Landcruiser had collided head-on.

A 16-year-old female driver of the Landcruiser and two passengers - a 45-year-old female and the 90-year-old woman - were taken to hospital for treatment.

Police probe serious head-on crash

The 90-year-old woman succumbed to her critical injuries overnight in hospital, a Forensic Crash Unit officer confirmed this morning.

The 45-year-old male driver of the station wagon was also injured and taken to hospital in a stable condition.

Forensic Crash Unit officers told the Daily it was too early to determine a cause of the crash, and investigations were ongoing.

cooroy noosa road fatal crashes forensic crash unit lake macdonald queensland police sunshine coast police
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Irishman's luck runs out after wild watch house escape bid

        Premium Content Irishman's luck runs out after wild watch house escape bid

        News He wrote a letter of apology to police following a violent struggle that led to him being capsicum sprayed and tasered twice

        New candidate joins Burnett election race

        Premium Content New candidate joins Burnett election race

        News Meet the candidate who will take on Stephen Bennett and Paul Hudson at this month’s...

        Weather turns the heat up in Bundy this week

        Premium Content Weather turns the heat up in Bundy this week

        News The RACQ has also urged residents to be prepared for storm season after the...

        Man, 40s, hospitalised after Rosedale car crash

        Premium Content Man, 40s, hospitalised after Rosedale car crash

        News A MAN in his 40s was taken to hospital after a single-vehicle rollover in Rosedale...