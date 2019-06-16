Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman has died after falling from a horse at Cooroibah. FILE PHOTO
A woman has died after falling from a horse at Cooroibah. FILE PHOTO Tobi Loftus
News

Woman dies after falling from horse: Police

JOSH PRESTON
by
15th Jun 2019 5:43 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN aged in her fifties has died after she fell from a horse at a Cooroibah residence yesterday afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were tasked to the private residence at about 2:26pm.

A QAS media spokesperson said a rescue helicopter was also called in as paramedics treated the woman for critical injuries, but she could not be revived.

A spokesperson for the Queensland Police Service said the woman was declared deceased at the scene.

She said the fall was being treated as an accident and police would not be conducting further investigations.

More Stories

breaking news cooroibah gympie news gympie region horse accident horse fall horse fall death queensland ambulance service queensland police service rescue helicopter sunshine coast
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Lost theatre puppy star returns home

    premium_icon Lost theatre puppy star returns home

    Community THE missing five month old Beagle puppy schedule to perform in a local theatre production has been found.

    Crash in Meadowvale

    premium_icon Crash in Meadowvale

    Breaking Two vehicles collide in Meadowvale

    Council considers expansion proposal from aged care facility

    premium_icon Council considers expansion proposal from aged care facility

    Council News Anglicare aged care facility requests material change of use

    Boaties awe-struck as massive shark pops up

    Boaties awe-struck as massive shark pops up

    News This is the moment a huge great white spark popped up