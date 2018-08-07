Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 48-year-old Sunshine Beach woman, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
A 48-year-old Sunshine Beach woman, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Breaking

Woman dies after car crosses motorway into her path

Rae Wilson
by
7th Aug 2018 3:40 AM

A WOMAN has died after a car crossed the Sunshine Motorway into her car's path.

Police are investigating the fatal crash which occurred about 5.30pm yesterday.

A Holden travelling north on the Sunshine Motorway collided with the vehicle in front which had stopped in a line of traffic under the North Shore Connection Road overpass, the airport exit.

The Holden then crossed to the other side of the road and collided head-on with a car which was travelling south on the motorway.

The driver and sole occupant of the south travelling vehicle, a 48-year-old Sunshine Beach woman, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A fourth vehicle ran into the back of the south travelling vehicle.

The drivers of two of the other vehicles were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries while the driver of the fourth vehicle was not physically injured.

car crash editors picks police sunshine beach sunshine motorway
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Get ready for a hellish summer

    premium_icon Get ready for a hellish summer

    Weather QUEENSLAND struggled through one of its ­driest summers on record this year, now BOM is predicting an increased chance of below-average rainfall for this summer

    Population to hit 25 million overnight

    premium_icon Population to hit 25 million overnight

    Offbeat A RUSH of overseas migrants is pushing up our population.

    Leaders in the making take on Quota's annual competition

    premium_icon Leaders in the making take on Quota's annual competition

    News Quota's Student of the Year see Bundaberg's brightest

    Fire rating rises in Bundaberg

    premium_icon Fire rating rises in Bundaberg

    News Dry weather with low humidity a fire risk in Bundy

    Local Partners