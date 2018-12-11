Woman dies after truck and car collide

A young female driver is deceased after crashing her Hyundai into a truck on Mamre Road, St Clair. Picture: Bill Hearne

A YOUNG woman on her P-plates is dead after a horror crash in Sydney's west this morning.

Emergency crews were called to Mamre Road in St Clair following reports her Hyundai i30 had crossed onto the wrong side of the road while rounding a bend before colliding head-on with a Nissan truck about 3am.

The woman, believed to be aged around 17, could not be saved and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The male driver of the truck suffered minor injuries. Picture: Bill Hearne

Pictures show the gruesome wreckage of the woman's Hyundai with P-plates in the aftermath of the smash.

The male truckie suffered minor injuries and was taken to Nepean Hospital for mandatory blood and urine tests.

The road was closed for at least three hours as crews worked to clear the scene.

A probe has been launched into circumstances leading up to the crash and police are calling on anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers.

Police established a crime scene and Mamre Road is closed in both directions. Picture: Bill Hearne

The news comes as a Caringbah woman is due to appear in a NSW court over a police pursuit while an unrestrained child was in her car last month.

A police patrol had attempted to pull the woman's Mercedes over on the Princes Highway, near Helensburgh, on the night of November 13 but she sped off. During the pursuit, the woman allegedly reached speeds of more than 200km/h.

When she stopped after 10km, she and her male passenger were arrested. Officers found an unrestrained three-year-old girl in the back seat. The child wasn't hurt but she was in a distressed state and officers had to help calm her down, police say.

The man was released but the 27-year-old woman had her licence suspended. She was charged to appear at Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday.