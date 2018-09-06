Woman cuts daughter-in-law with scissors

A WOMAN who allegedly cut her husband's daughter with a pair of scissors has been refused bail by a Bundaberg magistrate.

Defence lawyer Gavin James yesterday told the court his client was visiting her 16-year-old son on Monday night when the alleged incident unfolded.

Mr James said the woman's husband arrived at the same location some time later and together they started drinking.

He told the court after a disagreement, the husband rang his adult daughter.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin heard that after hanging up, the man told his wife the "kids are coming round to get you".

Mr James said once the man's daughter (in her 20s) arrived, she "came toward" the woman.

"She could see at that point that she was going to be struck by his daughter and so she used the scissors," he said.

The victim was taken to hospital in a stable condition with a laceration to her neck, which she received stitches for.

Mr James's client, who said the wounding was an act of self-defence or a "first strike" act, was subsequently taken to the watch house and spent the night in custody before appearing in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday.

The woman was charged with contravention of a domestic violence order and unlawfully wounding another.

The court heard the woman was currently on a probation order and had breached the same domestic violence order five times in the past two years.

Most of the breaches involved the no-contact order.

"(The defendent) says she can abide by the conditions of no contact, to not drink alcohol and report to the police station if required," Mr James said in an effort to get his client bail.

But Ms Merrin remanded the woman in custody, saying "the circumstances of this offence in the context of the defendent's criminal history in my view are likely to result in a term of actual imprisonment being imposed if the defendent is convicted of this offence".

The matter will go up to the Bundaberg District Court.