Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Woman crushed between two whales

by Erin Lyons
3rd Aug 2020 11:12 AM

 

A 29-year-old woman is in a serious but stable condition after she was crushed between two humpback whales while diving in the Ningaloo Reef off the West Australian coast.

The woman suffered fractured ribs and internal bleeding during the freak accident, which occurred near Exmouth, a small town on the state's North West Cape.

She was flown to the Royal Perth Hospital.

The woman suffered fractured ribs and internal bleeding during the freak accident near Exmouth.
The woman suffered fractured ribs and internal bleeding during the freak accident near Exmouth.

A hospital spokesperson confirmed to NCA NewsWire the woman remained in a serious but stable condition.

Further details on her condition will be available later today, but she is expected to make a full recovery.

However, the woman wasn't the only person injured by the ocean giants, with many from the same diving group also treated for cuts and bruises, according to 7News.

 

Originally published as Woman crushed between two whales

More Stories

diving editors picks western australia whales

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Filmmaker discovers big screen talent in Monto

        premium_icon Filmmaker discovers big screen talent in Monto

        Movies An Academy Award winning cinematographer has given a masterclass to North Burnett students.

        Woman steals perfume to 'feed addictions'

        premium_icon Woman steals perfume to 'feed addictions'

        News The court heard she began using drugs because of peer influence and pressure.

        SOCIALS: Out and about this weekend to see Giant Kookaburra

        premium_icon SOCIALS: Out and about this weekend to see Giant Kookaburra

        News Locals loved seeing the Giant Kookaburra over the weekend, with plenty of social...

        Queenslanders hit the road in big numbers

        premium_icon Queenslanders hit the road in big numbers

        Travel New data shows where Qlders are going the most