Woman airlifted from wreckage of horrific crash

Three people were trapped in two cars that collided on Cabbage Tree Road north of Newcastle. Picture: Peter Lorimer.

A WOMAN has been airlifted to hospital in a critical condition after a horrific head-on crash in the Hunter in which three people were trapped.

Emergency services were called to Cabbage Tree Rd at Williamtown about 1.40pm after reports of a two-car crash.

A woman driver and male passenger, both aged in their 60s, are believed to have collided head on with a man in another car.

ll three were trapped in the wreckage and had to be freed and treated at the scene.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter airlifted the woman to John Hunter Hospital in a critical condition while both men were taken there by ambulance and are now stable.

"The person we took had multiple injuries," Westpac Rescue Helicopter spokesman Barry Walton said.

"They were three people were trapped for a period of time."

Police from the Newcastle Crash Investigation Unit are now investigating the circumstances that led up to the crash.

The road remains closed as emergency services clear the scene.

Cabbage Tree Rd remains closed in both directions due to the crash west of Nelson Bay Rd. Traffic can divert via Medowie Rd, Richardson Rd, Pacific Hwy and Masonite Rd in both directions.