A woman was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition after a car crashed into a tree on Sugar Bag Rd at Caloundra last night.
A woman was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition after a car crashed into a tree on Sugar Bag Rd at Caloundra last night.
News

Police investigate after woman critically injured in crash

Ashley Carter
by
9th Jan 2019 6:33 AM | Updated: 9:05 AM
A WOMAN in her 40s is in a critical condition after a serious traffic crash at Caloundra last night.

Emergency services were called to a single-vehicle crash on the corner of Queen St and Charles Woodward Dr at 6.42pm after a Holden Commodore sedan hit a tree at "high mechanism".

Seven paramedic crews, including critical care paramedics, attended the scene, a Queensland Ambulance spokesman said.

Police are investigating a serious traffic crash at Caloundra on Tuesday night. Picture: Facebook/Paul Bryan
Police are investigating a serious traffic crash at Caloundra on Tuesday night. Picture: Facebook/Paul Bryan

A 41-year-old woman was initially trapped by her legs and suffered serious injuries to her face, chest and leg, the spokesman said. 

Three fire crews attended the crash and used hydraulic cutting gear to free the woman from the car, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said.

Queensland Police say initial investigations indicate the sedan was travelling west on Queen St when it left the road and struck the tree.

The impact caused extensive damage to the vehicle.

The LifeFlight rescue helicopter airlifted the woman to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital after the crash.
The LifeFlight rescue helicopter airlifted the woman to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital after the crash.

The driver, a 47-year-old man, was also injured in the crash and was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries.

The Sunshine Coast-based RACQ LifeFlight rescue helicopter was called to the scene and landed on a nearby school oval.

The woman was airlifted to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital with critical head injuries under the care of LifeFlight's critical care doctor.

The forensic crash unit is investigating.

