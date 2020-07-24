Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
IN COURT: Kaitlyn Pashley was ordered to pay more than $5000 in compensation after she crashed her car into a pole.
IN COURT: Kaitlyn Pashley was ordered to pay more than $5000 in compensation after she crashed her car into a pole.
News

Woman crashes car trying to light cigarette

Geordi Offord
24th Jul 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has been ordered to pay more than $5000 in compensation after she crashed her car while trying to light a cigarette.

Kaitlyn Anne Pashley pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to three offences including driving without due care or attention and driving without a licence.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Grant Klaassen told the court police were called to a crash on Gin Gin Rd at 10pm on May 6.

When they arrived they saw Pashley’s car had left the road and crashed into a SunWater pole which acted as a support for an air vent.

The court heard Pashley was trying to light a cigarette while she was driving and had briefly taken her eyes off the road.

Sgt Klaassen said Pashley was unlicensed and had never held a licence.

He said a breath test returned a negative reading but a blood test returned a BAC of 0.049.

Pashley, who represented herself, didn’t have anything she wanted to say to the court.

Acting Magistrate Neil Lavaring took into account Pashley’s plea of guilty and the fact she had no traffic history.

“It was a silly thing to do,” he said.

Pashley was ordered to pay $900 in fines and was ordered to pay $5099 in compensation.

She was also disqualified from holding a licence for six months.

buncourt buncrime bundaberg court bundaberg crime bundaberg magistrates court
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: 53 people were listed to appear in Bundy’s court today

        premium_icon NAMED: 53 people were listed to appear in Bundy’s court...

        News Here is who is listed to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

        'Getting worse': How DV offences have changed amid pandemic

        premium_icon 'Getting worse': How DV offences have changed amid pandemic

        News The LNP's DV election promise for local Vulnerable Persons Unit.

        Brighten up: Upbeat news from around the region

        premium_icon Brighten up: Upbeat news from around the region

        News Just some of the things that happened this week that made us smile.

        Man faces court on rape, child exploitation charges

        premium_icon Man faces court on rape, child exploitation charges

        Crime A brief of evidence has been ordered for a South Burnett man charged with serious...