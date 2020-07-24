Woman crashes car trying to light cigarette

IN COURT: Kaitlyn Pashley was ordered to pay more than $5000 in compensation after she crashed her car into a pole.

A WOMAN has been ordered to pay more than $5000 in compensation after she crashed her car while trying to light a cigarette.

Kaitlyn Anne Pashley pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to three offences including driving without due care or attention and driving without a licence.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Grant Klaassen told the court police were called to a crash on Gin Gin Rd at 10pm on May 6.

When they arrived they saw Pashley’s car had left the road and crashed into a SunWater pole which acted as a support for an air vent.

The court heard Pashley was trying to light a cigarette while she was driving and had briefly taken her eyes off the road.

Sgt Klaassen said Pashley was unlicensed and had never held a licence.

He said a breath test returned a negative reading but a blood test returned a BAC of 0.049.

Pashley, who represented herself, didn’t have anything she wanted to say to the court.

Acting Magistrate Neil Lavaring took into account Pashley’s plea of guilty and the fact she had no traffic history.

“It was a silly thing to do,” he said.

Pashley was ordered to pay $900 in fines and was ordered to pay $5099 in compensation.

She was also disqualified from holding a licence for six months.