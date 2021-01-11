Woman crashes car after leaving pub, eating sausage roll

Brodie-Lee Louise Reardon faced Bundaberg Magistrates Court where she was charged with driving under the influence of liquor.

A young woman has learnt the hard way the importance of keeping track of how much you drink before you get behind the wheel after crashing her car on a residential street.

Brodie-Lee Louise Reardon, 23, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Thursday to driving under the influence of liquor.

At 10.55pm on November 18 police were called to a crash on Sims Rd where a car had left the road and collided with brick garden edging.

Police spoke with Reardon who told them she owned the car and was the driver.

Reardon told police she was driving back home from the East End Hotel and was eating a sausage roll at the time of the incident.

Her car had mounted the gutter before colliding with the brick garden edging.

Reardon told police she had only consumed a maximum of four to five beers but then said she was unsure of how much she had actually drunk.

Reardon participated in a breath test where she blew a reading 0.164.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland told the court Reardon was a P plater at the time.

“It’s a high reading for a young person, also being distracted while driving she’s extremely lucky...the courts see some extremely devastating circumstances in incidents like this, but I certainly accept we’re not dealing with that today,” she said.

Reardon told the court she accepted the facts of the case.

Magistrate Ross Woodford took into account Reardon’s plea of guilty and her high reading.

Reardon was fined $1900 and was disqualified from holding a licence for 14 months.

