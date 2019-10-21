Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Generic breath test
Generic breath test
News

Woman crash driver charged

21st Oct 2019 4:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Bundaberg police were called to attend a single-vehicle crash early on Sunday.

A 37 year-old female driving a Suzuki Liana allegedly failed to maintain control of the vehicle while trying to turn onto Boundary St, before hitting a sign and driving straight into a Colorbond fence.

The driver allegedly returned a positive roadside breath test but refused to provide further specimens at the station. She is due to appear in court late next month and had her licence disqualified.

court crash drink drink driver drive
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Grazier’s heartache: Six dead dogs in six weeks

    premium_icon Grazier’s heartache: Six dead dogs in six weeks

    Crime All these dogs are dead. Confusion sets in over dog deaths as epidemic grips Burnett, devastates farmers

    Revealed: What farmers are getting for their produce today

    premium_icon Revealed: What farmers are getting for their produce today

    News Brisbane’s fruit and vege prices for Monday, October 21.

    Free family law advice for people appearing in Federal Court

    Free family law advice for people appearing in Federal Court

    News A free family law legal advice service is available when the Federal Circuit Court...