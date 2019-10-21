Woman crash driver charged

Bundaberg police were called to attend a single-vehicle crash early on Sunday.

A 37 year-old female driving a Suzuki Liana allegedly failed to maintain control of the vehicle while trying to turn onto Boundary St, before hitting a sign and driving straight into a Colorbond fence.

The driver allegedly returned a positive roadside breath test but refused to provide further specimens at the station. She is due to appear in court late next month and had her licence disqualified.