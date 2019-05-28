Woman confronts knife-wielding robber during home raid

A man had been jailed after he broke into a person's home and armed himself with a knife.

A man had been jailed after he broke into a person's home and armed himself with a knife. Brenda Strong GLA050913NIFE

A MAN who broke into a woman's home, hid under a kitchen bench with a knife, and when discovered had to be shown the door to leave, has been sentenced to 12 months in prison.

Allan Francis Dunbar appeared yesterday in Bundaberg Magistrates Court from prison where he pleaded guilty to one charge of break and enter and two charges of entering premises with intent.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Grant Klaassen said Dunbar entered the dwelling at 1.45am while the woman was in bed.

"She got up to go to the bathroom and discovered someone inside her house and some belongings had been moved,” he said.

"Her and the witness then walked out to the kitchen, they saw the defendant lying on the kitchen bench. He was holding a knife in his hand.

"The witness told the defendant to leave the residence. The defendant got up, stumbled around looking for the door.

"The witnesses opened the side door and told the defendant to get out and the defendant's then left.”

The court heard Dunbar had also broken into two vehicles that night, however after rummaging through the centre console and glove box of each car, did not take anything.

Police arrested Dunbar after the first victim recognised him walking through town.

"He made full admissions to breaking in and trying to steal a purse,” Sen-Constable Klaassen said.

"He also admitted to breaking into a number of cars that night trying to find something to steal.”

Dunbar told police he was under the influence of Xanax tablets at the time of the offence.

"He committed these offences whilst on parole,” Sen-Constable Klaassen said.

"He has a parole discharge date of December19 this year and does have a lengthy history of dishonesty offences.

"He did have a knife under the kitchen table but left when asked.”

Defence lawyer Gavin James said his client had a long history of drug abuse, homelessness, and prior to going into custody was on a daily methadone program.

"His long-term goal on release would be to attend residential rehab to face his drug issues.”

Magistrate Ross Woodford sentenced Dunbar to 12 months in prison with a parole eligibility date of September27.

"You were in the dwelling, you had a knife in your hand, you didn't intend to do anything but the victim in the house would have been given a hellish scare at that,” MrWoodford said.