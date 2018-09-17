Woman claims massive damages after lift door closes on her

A NEW Zealand woman is claiming more than $750,000 in damages after she was injured by lift doors slamming into her as she was exiting a lift.

Sarah Armstrong-Persad, 48, was working at an aged care facility in Central Queensland in October 2015 when the accident happened.

Ms Armstrong-Persad says prior to the accident, the lift between the cafe and the kitchen at the premises had malfunctioned six times and caused injury to staff when the doors suddenly closed.

In a statement of claim lodged in the Supreme Court of Queensland at Rockhampton, Ms Armstrong-Persad says she was walking from the kitchen to the cafe carrying bread, cheese and ham to make a toasted sandwich for a cafe customer when the accident occurred.

Solicitors acting for Ms Armstrong-Persad said she entered the lift through the kitchen side doors without incident but says she was injured by the closing door on her way out.

"The plaintiff attempted to follow other occupants of the lift out through the open doors on the opposite side of the lift, which exited into the cafe," the claim states.

"The other occupants of the lift exited through the open doors without incident.

"As the plantiff was walking through the lift doors, the doors slammed shut suddenly onto the plantiff."

As a result of the incident, Ms Armstrong-Persad sustained a musculoligamentous injury of the cervical spine, a soft tissue injury to the right shoulder, aggravation of a pre-existing musculoligamentous injury of the thoracic spine, a musculoligamentous injury of the lumbar spine, and bilateral trochanteric bursitis.

Ms Armstrong-Persad claims the injuries were caused by the negligence and breach of contract of the defendant, Johnson Stenner Aged Care in Gladstone.

As a result of her injuries, Ms Armstrong-Persad "has endured and continues to endure pain, suffering and the diminution of the enjoyment of the amenities of life."

She has lost earnings and future earning capacity, has required and will continue to require medical treatment, and has sustained special damages.

Her total damages claims amounts to $762,201.19 including $387,600 for future economic loss.

Gary Johnson, managing director of Johnson Stenner Aged Care Pty Ltd, said the company would be defending the claim.

"As soon as the accident happened, we called the lift people who found the lift was in perfect working order," Mr Johnson said.

"We then filled out all the appropriate paperwork as we were required to do.

"We put Ms Armstrong-Persad back on suitable duties for a while, however, we believe she may have aggravated a pre existing injury.

"As far as we are concerned, this a workers' compensation claim."