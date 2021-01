QAS crews were called to the truck and vehicle incident on the Bruce Highway yesterday.

QAS crews were called to the truck and vehicle incident on the Bruce Highway yesterday.

Paramedics were called to a truck and vehicle incident on the Bruce Highway north of Gin Gin at Takilberan yesterday.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said a female in her 30s and a male child were taken to Gin Gin Hospital in a stable condition for precautionary reasons following the incident.

The incident happened at 6.26pm.

MORE STORIES