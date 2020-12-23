Menu
A woman has been charged with murder over the death of a nine-month-old boy at a house southwest of Brisbane in June of last year.
Crime

Woman charged with murder of baby boy

by Elise Williams
23rd Dec 2020 3:08 PM
A woman has been charged with the murder of a baby boy, who died in June of last year after the Department of Child Safety was alerted over concerns for his welfare.

The nine-month-old boy, a twin, died on June 21 at a home at Raceview in Ipswich.

Detectives have today announced they have charged a 34-year-old woman with his murder following the 18-month-long investigation.

At the time of the boy's death, the surviving twin was placed into the care of others.

Detectives from the Yamanto child protection unit and the state crime command child trauma unit had last year been involved in the case, while it was understood multiple reports had allegedly been made to the department of Child Safety from people expressing concern for the boys' welfare.

The woman was remanded in custody and will next front court on February 8, 2020.

Originally published as Woman charged with murder of baby boy

