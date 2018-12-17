Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman has been charged with murder following the death of a baby last month.
A woman has been charged with murder following the death of a baby last month.
Crime

Woman on murder charge after baby’s death

by Sophie Chirgwin
17th Dec 2018 7:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has been charged with murder following the death of a four-month-old girl in Logan last month.

The four-month-old girl was taken to the Queensland Children's Hospital last month after suffering life-threatening injuries.

She was in a critical condition and died on November 20.

Detectives from the Logan Child Protection and Investigation Unit and State Crime Command's Homicide and Child Trauma squad investigated the incident.

Investigators arrested a 35-year-old woman today, and she has been charged with the baby's murder.

The woman is expected to appear in the Beenleigh Magistrates Court tomorrow, Tuesday 18 December.

editors picks queensland crime

Top Stories

    Outstanding: Bundy's 2018 top-performing OP students

    premium_icon Outstanding: Bundy's 2018 top-performing OP students

    News ONE school in the Bundaberg reigon has produced a trio of OP1 recipients this year.

    Revealed: top 10 Bundy people who had a big 2018

    premium_icon Revealed: top 10 Bundy people who had a big 2018

    Business Find out who is at top of list of big year for Rum Capital

    30 horrific murders and deaths that have rocked Bundaberg

    premium_icon 30 horrific murders and deaths that have rocked Bundaberg

    Crime Community's heart has been broken by heartbreaking crimes

    12 things to do this school holidays

    premium_icon 12 things to do this school holidays

    Whats On 12 things to do this school holidays

    Local Partners