Toowoomba police charged a 22-year-old woman with attempted murder.
Crime

Woman charged with attempted murder at Harlaxton home

Staff Writers
20th Jan 2020 11:17 AM | Updated: 11:44 AM
A WOMAN has been charged with attempted murder following an alleged wounding in Harlaxton on Friday, January 17.

Police allege around 1am, an altercation occurred between a man and woman at a Harlaxton home.

A 37-year-old Harlaxton man was transported to hospital in a critical condition.

A 22-year-old woman from Harlaxton has been charged with attempted murder and is due to re-appear in Toowoomba Magistrates Court today.

QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811
  2. DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636
  3. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463

