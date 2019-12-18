Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 44-year-old woman is the fourth person charged with murder after a 29-year-old was stabbed to death in Sydney's southwest.
A 44-year-old woman is the fourth person charged with murder after a 29-year-old was stabbed to death in Sydney's southwest.
Crime

Woman is fourth person charged over 29-year-old's stab death

by Steven Trask
18th Dec 2019 2:11 PM

A 44-year-old woman is the fourth person charged with murder after a 29-year-old man was stabbed to death in a Sydney home invasion.

Three men were charged with murder nine days ago following the Condell Park stabbing earlier this month.

The victim was stabbed multiple times and died at the scene after the trio allegedly forced their way into an apartment on William Street.

NSW Police say the 44-year-old woman was involved in planning the home invasion.

Joseph Nehme, 27, Viliami Taufahema, 35 and Bilal Rahim, 29, have been charged with murder while Nehme and Taufahema face additional charges of armed robbery and assault with intent to rob.

The woman will appear in Sutherland Local Court on Wednesday.

bilal rahim crime joseph nehme murder viliami taufahema violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Big read: Issues to take from council’s December meeting

        premium_icon Big read: Issues to take from council’s December meeting

        News There were about 20 people in the public gallery of Tuesday’s ordinary council meeting, although half of these were council staff.

        FIRE UPDATES: Prepare to leave Mount Maria

        FIRE UPDATES: Prepare to leave Mount Maria

        Environment Fire may impact Lowmead township

        FURIOUS FLAMES: 10 fearsome reader bushfire photos

        FURIOUS FLAMES: 10 fearsome reader bushfire photos

        News Taken a great photo? Send it to editorial@news-mail.com.au