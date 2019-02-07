Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The home in Naughtin St, Tara, went up in flames this morning.
The home in Naughtin St, Tara, went up in flames this morning. Chloe Laird
News

Woman charged with arson following house fire

7th Feb 2019 12:17 PM

POLICE  have charged a 24-year-old woman with arson after a house was destroyed by fire at Tara this morning.

Officers were called to the Naughtin Street property just after 6am where the home was fully engulfed by flames. 

No one was inside the house at the time. 

The home at Naughtin St was destroyed by fire earlier this morning. 070219
The home at Naughtin St was destroyed by fire earlier this morning. 070219 Kate McCormack

The 24-year-old Tara woman was charged with one count of arson of a building and is due to appear in the Dalby Magistrates Court today.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1900262076

arson editors picks fire tara toowoomba crime toowoomba list
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Minister to investigate safety of Moore Park Rd

    premium_icon Minister to investigate safety of Moore Park Rd

    News AN INCREASE in serious crashes on a dangerous Bundaberg road has sparked the minister to investigate.

    Boot him out: female coach backs decision to cut Barba

    premium_icon Boot him out: female coach backs decision to cut Barba

    Rugby League Local women's football coach speaks out against Barba's behaviour

    Baffle's a battle zone as fishing debate heats up

    premium_icon Baffle's a battle zone as fishing debate heats up

    News Fears aired if green zones are implemented

    No clean getaway for vacuum-stealing grandma

    premium_icon No clean getaway for vacuum-stealing grandma

    Crime The mum of four and recent grandma pleaded guilty to 17 charges