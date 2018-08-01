Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Sophisticated cannabis grow house discovered in Urraween
Crime

Woman charged after cannabis 'grow house' bust

Blake Antrobus
by
31st Jul 2018 5:36 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 52-YEAR-old Urraween woman will face court after an alleged sophisticated cannabis 'grow house' was discovered in Hervey Bay.

Police set up a crime scene at a Julie Anne St premises yesterday about 9am after equipment and chemicals allegedly being used in the production of cannabis was discovered at the property.

Officers discovered an elaborate setup, including a large amount of cannabis, plants and chemicals used in connection with the production of drugs.

The items were seized.

The woman was charged with with one count each of produce dangerous drugs, possess dangerous drugs, unlawful taking of electricity, two counts each of possess property suspected of being used in the commission of a crime and possess anything used in the commission of a crime.

She will appear in Maryborough Magistrates Court on August 16. Investigations into the laboratory are continuing.
 

Related Items

fccrime fcpolice fraser coast hervey bay maryborough cib urraween
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    DIY speed bump man hits back: 'We're at war'

    premium_icon DIY speed bump man hits back: 'We're at war'

    News Residents are at war. The catalyst? Three concrete speed humps Childers man Daniel Neabe constructed outside his neighbours' homes overnight.

    Exclusive: Bundaberg banks on Bitcoin to boost tourism

    premium_icon Exclusive: Bundaberg banks on Bitcoin to boost tourism

    News Business looks to lure tourists to Bundy using cryptocurrency

    • 1st Aug 2018 5:30 AM
    Bundy man shares battle living on Newstart allowance

    premium_icon Bundy man shares battle living on Newstart allowance

    News New report shows gap between highest and lowest earners

    New work change to affect millions of Aussies

    New work change to affect millions of Aussies

    News The change begins from today - August 1. This is how it will work.

    Local Partners