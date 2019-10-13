Woman cha-cha-charged after theft caught on CCTV

CAUGHT IN THE ACT: The woman charged with shoplifting over $100 worth of products at Cha Cha Chocolate.

REPORTS of shoplifting have been rife in Bundaberg over the past month, with owners of small businesses being left out of pocket.

But in a move to turn the table on thieves, business owners are hitting back by using security measures to not only catch them out, but publicly shame the offenders.

The NewsMail has previously reported on an incident that occurred at local business and adult store Into Love earlier this month.

This week Cha Cha Chocolate owner Melanice Jacobsen also was a victim, with more than $100 worth of chocolate and fudge bars stolen from her store.

The small business owner posted footage captured on security cameras, on her business Facebook page.

"I felt sick to the stomach that someone would do this to my business especially as the customer made a conversation at the till with me about how beautiful my shop was after she had already had my products in her handbag," Ms Jacobsen said.

Fortunately for the chocolate shop owner, loyal customers assisted with identifying the alleged offender who has since been charged.

"Our community is extremely connected and I would like to think anyone considering following in these footsteps will also be caught,"she said.

"I would like to thank everyone that shared, commented and contacted me privately to support me and this investigation … as awful as it was to experience this as a business owner it affected me more as a person.

"My chocolate village of supporters came through for me this week and I will always be grateful."

Meanwhile, police are currently investigating a theft that occurred at Blooms The Chemist, at Stockland Bundaberg Shopping Centre on Tuesday.

About $260 worth of toiletries and cosmetics were stolen from the pharmacy.

The suspect was described as being aged between 20 and 30, Caucasian in appearance, with a slim build and wearing an Adidas hoodie.