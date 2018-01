I have worked with the NewsMail since January 2012. I report in the Family Life section of the paper, which I love as I have two school aged kids. I grew up in Byron Bay before moving to Hervey Bay where I lived for 10 years, after that my family and I travelled around Australia then we finally settled in Bundaberg in 2011. I enjoy meeting new people and hearing about all walks of life.

POLICE responded to community concerns about the behaviour of a woman in Bundaberg on January 4.

About 5.15pm police spoke with the woman in Targo St, Bundaberg Central.

Investigations led to a 34-year-old Bundaberg woman being arrested and charged with one count of possession of a knife in a public place or a school.

The woman is due to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on January 29.