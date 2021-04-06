Menu
Woman caught reading book while driving

by Erin Lyons
6th Apr 2021 9:10 AM

 

Police are trying to identify a woman who was spotted reading a book while driving in Adelaide.

Another motorist filmed the woman who was travelling along Port Wakefield Road in Globe Derby Park on Good Friday morning.

She was allegedly swerving along the road and had two children in the back of the car, 9 News reported.

The speed limit on that road, which forms part of the Princes Freeway, is between 80km/h and 90km/h, meaning she would have been negotiating high speeds.

A spokesman for SA Police told NCA NewsWire that officers will be investigating the video, which emerged on social media.

A woman has been caught reading a book while driving at high-speed with children in the car in Adelaide. Picture: 9 News
"Driving is a complex task and anything that serves as a distraction from that task, including using a mobile phone or reading a book, can significantly impair your reaction time, your ability to maintain speed and your ability to judge safe gaps in traffic," they said.

Anyone who might know the woman or has information about the incident are urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Thirty-four people have lost their lives on South Australian roads this year, with a 24-year-old man dying at Hillier on Easter Sunday when his car hit a tree.

Originally published as Woman caught reading book while driving

