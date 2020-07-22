Woman caught in the act breaking into car

IN COURT: A woman has been ordered to probation after breaking into a car.

A COURT has heard how a woman thought she was breaking into her sister’s car when she broke into a vehicle parked at a Bundaberg doctor’s surgery before being caught in the act.

Amanda Jane Hedges, 33, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to five offences including entering a premises and committing and indictable offence.

Hedges appeared in the court room by videolink from the Bundaberg Watch House after being taken into custody last night on a warrant.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Grant Klaassen told the court on March 16, Hedges walked into the car park of the Alexandra Park Medical Centre when she broke into a car belonging to a staff member.

Sgt Klaassen told the court Hedges rummaged through the car and removed a child’s seat, and unplugged a number of wires.

She also opened the bonnet and removed a radio from the console of the car causing minor damage.

Police were called after Hedges was seen by the vehicle’s owner rummaging through the car.

Sgt Klaassen told the court when police arrived Hedges was arrested and later spoken to, but did not participate in an interview as she appeared under the influence of drugs.

She told police she thought the car belonged to her sister.

Hedges also pleaded guilty to two failing to appear offences and two driving with drugs in her system.

Hedges’ lawyer Lavonda Maloy told the court her client had been using drugs for four years as a way to cope with being in a violent relationship.

Ms Maloy said Hedges had very little recollection of breaking into the vehicle and that she wanted to stop using drugs.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account Hedges’ plea of guilty and that her offending didn’t start until she was in her late 20s.

Mr Moloney warned her that drugs only made things worse.

“It’s pretty clear your drug use had started to spiral out of control, to the point where in March you broke into someone’s car and have no recollection of it,” he said.

“I’ve never met anyone who has had methylamphetamine improve their life.”

Hedges was ordered to complete 15 months probation and was disqualified from driving for six months.

Convictions were recorded.