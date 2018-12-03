Menu
NT Police random breath testing
Rural driver blows four times over limit

by STAFF WRITERS
3rd Dec 2018 9:19 AM

A YOUNG woman has been caught driving over four times the legal limit in the outer suburbs of Darwin overnight.

Territory duty superintendent Bruce Payne said the 26-year-old driver was pulled over around midnight last night in the rural area and returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.229

"A patrol sighted a vehicle without its lights on and apprehended the vehicle," he said.

Supt Payne said it was disappointing to see such a high reading coming into the holiday season.

"We would remind all drivers over the festive season that you need to be responsible," he said.

"Make plans to avoid having to drive if you are going to be drinking."

