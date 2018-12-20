Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
OVER: The woman was caught driving five times over the legal limit.
OVER: The woman was caught driving five times over the legal limit. Trevor Veale
News

Woman caught drink driving five times the legal limit

Jasmine Minhas
by
20th Dec 2018 1:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN, 50, is set to face court after she was charged for drink driving more than five times the legal limit at Coffs Harbour.

At around 6.30pm last night, the woman's Toyota Starlet allegedly collided with the rear of a stationary HiAce van at a red traffic light on the Pacific Hwy.

The incident took place at the intersection of Beryl St, located just next to Coffs Harbour Police Station.

According to police, both drivers got out of the vehicles and exchanged details when the driver of the van proceeded to contact police.

Officers conducted a breath test which allegedly returned a positive reading of 0.252.

The woman has since been charged with high-range drink driving and will appear in court on February 4.

Her licence was suspended.

coffs clarence police district coffs harbour drink driver
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Why the NRL must ban footy 'bad boys' for life

    premium_icon Why the NRL must ban footy 'bad boys' for life

    Opinion The NRL supports White Ribbon and Our Watch so its decision to keep formerly violent footy stars on-field is rank hypocrisy, writes journalist SHERELE MOODY

    Babies got heart valves from donor with cancer

    premium_icon Babies got heart valves from donor with cancer

    Health Four Queenslanders received heart valves from a donor with cancer

    This map should terrify us all

    This map should terrify us all

    Weather We can expect more extreme bush fire seasons that rage for longer

    Local Partners