Woman can't tell partner she is a result of incest

The number of people in Defence sexually assaulted has been revealed.

The number of people in Defence sexually assaulted has been revealed.

*Millie only knew that her biological parents were teenagers who had given her up for adoption as a baby.

As the adoption was closed, the American was also aware that she wouldn't learn anything more about them until they got in contact.

"I connected with my mother, half-sister and aunt during high school," she shared on Reddit.

"But I still really don't know anything about my family because my biological mother is a chronic liar.

"However, she did tell me that my father was no longer around and had no interest in meeting me.

"But I talked to my half-sister and she said that she was told by our grandmother that it was due to him being a familial relation.

"Obviously, that was shocking."

Through DNA, Millie was able to prove that her biological father was also her mother's first cousin.

However, the story didn't end there with Millie eventually learning that her biological parents hadn't known they were related when she was born.

"Growing up, my biological mum never knew her mother's side of the family as my grandmother abandoned them for her second family," she shared.

"My parents were very much in love and dated as teenagers, it wasn't a sexually abusive situation.

"They went to the same high school and they didn't look related in the slightest, or share the same last name.

"Mum only found out when grandma got a divorce and came back into her life."

Obviously, learning the truth about her family has been a tough experience for Millie.

"I've been struggling with it," she said.

"I feel like my existence was a mistake.

"Thankfully, from what I've read, there's very minimal genetic overlap in that kind of relationship

"I do wear contacts, have ADHD, Generalised Anxiety Disorder and Auditory Processing Disorder, and I'm prone to getting lung infections (mother smoked while pregnant).

"But none of these are major in the slightest and I live a very normal, slightly more anxious, life."

Top support lines for parents

Kids Helpline

For children. parents and teachers. Available 24/7 1800 55 1800

Lifeline Personal crisis hotline. 24/7 crisis support and suicide prevention services. 13 11 14

Beyond Blue 24/7 support , helping Aussies achieve their best possible mental health. 1300 224 636

Red Nose Grief and Loss Helpline 24/7 bereavement support for those impacted by the death of a child through miscarriage, stillbirth and SIDS. 1300 308 307

Relationships Australia Support for individuals and families trying to achieve positive relationship outcomes or amicable separation. 1300 364 277

Australian Breastfeeding Association Available 7 days a week, supporting all breastfeeding mothers. 1800 686 268

PANDA Supporting families affected by anxiety and depression during pregnancy and in the first year of parenthood.

1300 726 306

13SICK After hours family medical care - for when your GP is closed. 13 7425

1800RESPECT Supporting people impacted by sexual assault, domestic and family violence and abuse. 1800 737 732

Mindspot A free service helping people through stress, anxiety, worry and low mood.1800 61 44 34

The issue now is that Millie is in a long-term relationship with a man who has no idea about her family history.

"I don't know how long it'll last or if it'll last but I would love to eventually marry him," she said.

"I'm being a realist here - would I be an a**hole if I didn't tell him?

"There's virtually no chance our kids would have issues.

"I'm scared that he would break up with me because of it."

*Name has been changed

This originally appeared on Kidspot and has been republished with permission.