News

Woman calls mum 'fat bitch' for 'wasting air' outside Aldi

A mum yelled at another mum at Aldi.
A mum yelled at another mum at Aldi. Will Hunter
Ross Irby
by

A MUM who ran her car engine for its air-conditioner to keep her kids cool as she put them and groceries inside after shopping, copped a steamy blast of hot air from another woman for "wasting air".

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland told a Bundaberg court how the mother was in the Aldi carpark at 9.25am with her car engine and air-conditioner running when Shirley Templeman walked up screaming and yelling at her.

Templeman was yelling about wasting the air-conditioning and the mother replied that her child needed it to breathe.

Templeman then leaned in toward the child in the car and screamed out her mother was "a fat indulgent bitch" who was wasting everyone's air.

Police were called to the scene by other people in the car park who witnessed the incident.

Templeman told police she was angry at the woman who had her car engine running and wasting air.

Templeman, 53, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to committing a public nuisance on Monday, October 16.

Defence lawyer Mary Buchanan said Templeman instructs that she had been walking to the public toilet and saw the car was left running and "the exhaust stinking".

"She made a comment (to the mother) about asphyxiating the child," she said.

"Her anxiety got the better of her.

"She went to the toilet and came out and saw the car was still running so made a response again."

Magistrate Neil Lavering accepted that Templeman suffers with anxiety and fined her $600 - sent to SPER.

Topics:  buncourt editors picks

Bundaberg News Mail

Holey Moley! This is the best mini golf set-up we’ve seen

WHEN you rock up to this ‘kidult’ haven, you’d be forgiven for thinking you were entering a church for Sunday mass… you’re definitely not.

Live like a glamazon in these funky glamping teepees

ONCE upon a time camping was all about sandy sheets, mosquitos and a deflated air mattress...not anymore.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

Where you can meet Pauline Hanson today

Where you can meet Pauline Hanson today

ONE Nation supporters are in for a treat today with Pauline Hanson taking her campaign trail north to Bundaberg.

Mum drinks 14 beers before getting behind wheel

BLOODY IDIOT: Carmel Joy Brown admitted drinking 14 Great Northerns before getting behind the wheel at 1am.

Woman on bender blows 0.153

All you need to know about the Melbourne Cup

The race that stops a nation is nearly here.

The race that stops the nation is upon us

Fairytale Cup comeback everyone wants to see

Who are you backing?

Everything you need to know about the Melbourne Cup

Local Partners