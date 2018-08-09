Woman calls for PFAS water relief

RATE REDUCTION: Bianca Chapman is calling for Svensson Heights residents to receive reduction to the water rates after the PFAS contamination earlier this year.

A SVENSSON Heights ratepayer is calling for the Bundaberg Regional Council to reduce this years rates for the suburb after its PFAS water contamination.

In April, authorities called an emergency media meeting to advise the community the suburb's town water supply from the Dr Mays Rd bore had higher than the allowable limit of the chemical.

The bore was shut down and residents were advised to flush their taps by running the water.

Bianca Chapman has lived in the suburb for four years and believes the council had a duty of care and feels a reduction is necessary.

"When we use our water, we expect it to be safe to use and consume - we are paying for a service that we essentially didn't receive,” she said.

The mother-of-one (pictured) said when she first found out about the contamination she was shocked, but after researching PFAS, shock turned to anger.

"A bit of research into the health implications of PFAS ... I was angry,” she said.

"I felt devastated for my son who has been bathing and consuming contaminated water for who knows how long - and who knows what the health implications will be for him in years to come.

"It was very upsetting as a mother.”

Mrs Chapman said she had raised her concerns with the council and hoped they would look at reducing the area's water charge.

Yesterday a council spokesman referred the NewsMail to a Queensland Health media statement from May which stated reviewed blood test results from more than 60 people found no significantly elevated levels of PFAS.

At the time Queensland's chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young said while there was expected individual variance, levels were similar to those seen across the wider community and well within acceptable ranges.

"I'm really pleased to be able to report this good news to the community of Svensson Heights, and it is reassuring that members of the community can get on with their lives without having to worry,” Dr Young said.

Council then confirmed there would be no reduction in water charges for residents of Svensson Heights, as water monitoring tests since April had shown there was no PFAS in town water at levels above the recommended guidelines and blood tests have confirmed that PFAS levels were well within the acceptable range.

Mrs Chapman said it was hard to describe how she felt after the PFAS contamination and said unless you were directly affected you may not understand.

"We've happily paid our rates for many years, but I think the fact that our water was contaminated for a period of time, it's wrong we're expected to pay for a service we didn't receive,” she said.