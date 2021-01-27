Woman busted with stash of 50 ‘heroin needles’

IN COURT: The Warwick court heard the woman’s stockpile of syringes was left over from her time as a heroin addict. Picture: Dean Martin

A Southern Downs woman sprung with a homegrown stash of marijuana and more than 50 used needles has claimed the latter were left over from her days as a heroin addict.

Police raided Amy Jean Wesley's Deuchar home on December 16 last year, where they found two marijuana plants between 25cm and 30cm tall in her bedroom.

The Warwick Magistrates Court heard police also found 51 used needles in a brown handbag hidden in the 31-year-old's bedroom cupboard.

Police prosecutor Ken Wiggan said the Deuchar woman told investigating officers she accumulated the syringes when she was addicted to heroin several years earlier.

Sergeant Wiggan said Wesley claimed she held on to the needles after running out of sharps bins, eventually forgetting she had them.

Wesley appeared in court with no Queensland criminal history.

Duty lawyer Clare Hine told the court her client had been clean from heroin since 2015, and was now dedicated to her work as a personal carer and volunteer.

Ms Hine said the Deuchar woman suffered chronic pain and arthritis after a snowboarding accident, and intended to use the homegrown marijuana as pain relief.

Wesley pleaded guilty to one count each of producing a dangerous drug and failing to dispose of a used syringe.

She was fined $500 and no conviction was recorded.

