Woman brutally attacked after pouring beer over man's head

A woman has been fined for breaching a court order by pouring beer over a man's head. Barry Leddicoat

A NORTH Burnett woman pleaded guilty to breaching a domestic violence order after pouring beer and bong water over her ex-partner's head.

Police prosecutor Sonia Edwards said an argument broke out regarding keys to the house and a vehicle.

After being ignored, the woman from the Eidsvold area turned to the liquids.

Defence lawyer Travis George said physical assaults that followed left the defendant hospitalised and her former partner incarcerated.

"The defendant was hospitalised because of the physical assaults upon her,” Mr George said.

Mr George said the man arrived at the woman's house grossly intoxicated and refused to return keys before pouring himself the beer.

"She tipped it over his head,” Mr George said.

"He still said he was busy and 'I'm going to have a bong' then she tipped that over his head.”

Mr George said the woman, who is in her late 40s, was then dragged across a field by her hair and "badly” assaulted.

Magistrate Ross Woodford said he accepted that after breaching the DVO, the woman was then the victim of a "significant” domestic violence incident.

The woman was convicted of breaching the domestic violence order and the conviction was recorded.

She was fined $350.