Plastic shopping bag being packed with groceries. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily
Crime

Woman banned from grocery store after bag check gone wrong

Shayla Bulloch
by
10th Apr 2019 2:55 PM
A WOMAN was banned from a grocery store after verbally abusing an employee and called her a "b---" after they asked to check her bags as she left the store.

The Caloundra Magistrates Court heard how Shirley Laurina Brown unleashed a tirade of abuse on a worker at Woolworths Currimundi after she asked to check the sealed shopping bags in her trolley.

Prosecutor Sergeant Stephen Potter said Brown caused the disturbance after she opened all but one sealed shopping bag, and was asked again to open all the bags.

Sgt Potter said Brown called the staff member a "b----" and said "be careful people don't throw knives at you".

Duty lawyer Michael Robinson said the behaviour was out of character for the 54-year-old who felt she had been "discriminated" due to some "zealous" over-checking of bags.

Mr Robinson said Brown made the remarks because she was upset and her adrenaline was running.

After consequently being banned from the Currimundi store, Mr Robinson said it was punishment enough she had to travel to Kawana by bus to do her shopping.

Brown was given a nine-month good behaviour bond.

No conviction was recorded.

caloundra magistrates caloundra magistrates court sunshine coast courts sunshine coast police woolworths
The Sunshine Coast Daily

