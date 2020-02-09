Woman bailed after prison 'rape' of female inmate

A prisoner who allegedly pulled down the pants and underwear of another prisoner and watched while she was raped has been granted bail.

A prisoner who allegedly pulled down the pants and underwear of another prisoner and watched while she was raped has been granted bail.

A PRISONER who allegedly pulled down the pants and underwear of another prisoner and watched while she was raped has been granted bail.

The 21-year-old had already served 12 months in pre-sentence custody waiting for trial.

Police have alleged the woman, who has pleaded not guilty to six charges, was an inmate at Townsville Correctional Centre women's facility when she helped two other women rape a fellow inmate.

Judge Gregory Lynham said the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, allegedly pulled down the pants and underwear of the victim before the other two inmates raped her.

Defence barrister Dane Marley said his client had served 12 months in pre-sentence custody, which would likely be a significant portion of the sentence likely to be given if convicted. He added his client had become a mother months before she was arrested for the alleged assault, and it had been a "significant motivator" for her.

Townsville District Court heard the woman gave birth two days before being released on parole, and was later arrested and charged with multiple counts of sexual assault while armed in company and assault occasioning bodily harm for the alleged jail assault.

Judge Lynham agreed the sentence would likely not be more than two years - especially considering the circumstances of the woman's role in the alleged assault.

"Each of the sexual assault counts involve allegations that the (applicant), together with her co-offenders on the dates alleged, engaged in offending towards the complainant involving the removal of the complainant's pants and underwear, exposing the complainant's genitals while in the unit," he said.

"The defendant is charged as a participant, or at least party to that offending."

But the woman's criminal history, which included multiple breaches of bail and failures to appear, was concerning, Judge Lynham said.

The 21-year-old had been before Cairns courts multiple times, charged with property offences, breaches of probation and failure to appear.

She was granted bail from a Brisbane correctional centre and required to stay at a Kirwan address with her grandmother, partner and baby.

Judge Lynham imposed strict bail conditions including reporting three times a week, a curfew and a direction to not return to Cairns.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.



