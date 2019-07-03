Woman bailed after alleged robbery with knife

AN ALLEGED robbery in Bargara in the early hours of Sunday morning has landed a duo behind bars, with only one of them granted bail.

On Monday, Kyle William Kelly appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court in custody.

Kelly's nine charges included deprivation of liberty, robbery with actual violence, stealing, fraud, unlawfully wound another and driving without a licence.

Yesterday, alleged accomplice Bianca Jade Hagart Todd fronted court while in custody.

She cried in the dock as Defence Lawyer Lavonda Maloy made her case.

Mrs Maloy told Magistrate Ross Woodford that Todd, 31, had two children with special needs she needed to care for.

Mrs Maloy said while Todd "accepts she was present” during the alleged incident, she was still "innocent until proven guilty”.

The court heard Todd was also on bail for other matters during the alleged incident.

Police allege on June 30 at about 12am, Kelly and Todd had flagged down a car on Windemere Rd and Burnett Heads Rd.

According to police, they then drove off in the car with the alleged victim inside.

Kelly then allegedly produced a knife and stole property from the driver.

When the driver of the car got out at Bargara Central Shopping Centre, Kelly allegedly drove the stolen car at the victim.

Defence lawyer for Kelly, Nick Larter, said police had located broken glass and tyre marks outside of Bargara Central Shopping centre.

The court heard Kelly had been on bail at the time of the alleged offence.

Magistrate Woodford deemed Kelly to be too much of an unacceptable risk of failing to appear and denied bail.

While Kelly will remain in custody until September 5, it was a different story for Todd.

Mr Woodford granted Todd bail with a string of strict bail conditions including reporting daily to officers and refraining from drug use.

Todd is due to reappear in court on July 12.