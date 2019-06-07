'I didn't feel safe': Woman blamed for groping incident

OCEAN ST NIGHTMARE: A young woman says she was blamed after a man groped her while waiting in line at a Maroochydore nightclub.

LEWD, disrespectful comments from young male punters and a security guard who blamed her for being groped in the queue to his nightclub.

A 23-year-old Sunshine Coast woman who was groped while waiting to get into a venue at Ocean St, Maroochydore, has shared her story after reading reports in the Daily of sexual assaults in the area.

"It was a bit of a busy night, it was my sister, myself and two friends," the woman, who we'll call Lucy, said.

"There was a group of guys in front of us, we were chatting back and forth and they were getting a bit narky.

"We were kind of just ignoring them, but ... they kept getting rude, having digs at what we were wearing and stuff like that."

The next thing she knew, one of the men had his hand on her leg, trying to put it up the shorts of her playsuit.

"I slapped his hand and was like, 'don't touch me, just leave me alone'," she said.

But a few minutes later his hand was inside her top, trying to reach her breast. He had reached through the open back of her playsuit.

"I just burst out crying, I didn't know what to do," the young woman said.

"I just turned around and pushed him away and was like, 'don't touch me. Leave me alone'."

TAXI: The taxi rank at Ocean St, Maroochydore. Nicky Moffat

The man was eventually identified by security guards and kicked out of the premises but not before one of the crowd controllers at the door turned the blame on Lucy.

"My sister said, 'that guy you just let in, you need to kick him out. He was trying to like, touch my sister'," she said.

The group of men had already been allowed into the premises as they were ahead in the queue, Lucy said.

"The security guard turned around and pretty much blamed it on us - he was like, 'you've let me let him in now, it's on you...you've just let this guy go in there now that could, like, hurt my daughters [if they were in there]'."

It was an odd response, Lucy said, and made her want to drop her complaint altogether but the security guard insisted they find the man, so she and her sister did identify him and he was kicked out.

At other venues the same group of men turned up again, so she went home.

"I just didn't feel safe," she said.

"We didn't go out for a long time after that, and then when we did, my friend was spiked."

The friend whose drink was spiked was "the mum of the group", Lucy said.

"She doesn't do drugs ... she was out for work drinks. I can definitely vouch for her ... she's usually the mum of the group.

"One of the bouncers kicked her out straight away...she could barely hold her head up but they kicked her out on the street, said, 'you need to sober up'."

Lucy said she didn't consider reporting the incident to police, as she "I thought they would just brush it off, like it was just drunken banter".

