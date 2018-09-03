Menu
A woman wielding a carjack has attacked a Greyhound bus in the US, and tried to run over its driver. Picture: Twitter
Crime

‘Crazy driver’ smashes up bus, runs over man

by New York Post
3rd Sep 2018 5:15 AM

US police have released shocking video of a Washington DC woman smashing a Greyhound bus window with a car jack - and then trying to run over the vehicle's driver to boot.

The chaos unfolded when the woman was attempting to illegally pass the bus, police told local news station WTOP.

According to the New York Post, she sideswiped an adjacent car, while attempting the manoeuvre and got into a verbal dispute with the driver, police said.

Disturbed by her behaviour, the bus driver yelled out, "You're a crazy driver, you need to get off the road!" police said.

That's when she grabbed the weapon from her car boot and started smashing up the buys, authorities said.

After smashing the bus window and its rear-view mirror, the woman returns to her car, the two-minute video shows.

"Is she f***king kidding me? She's getting arrested. That's a federal crime," a woman is heard saying in the background.

In an effort to prevent her escape, the bus driver stood in front of the woman's car and called emergency services.

 

The woman can be seen smashing the window of a Greyhound bus in Washington. Picture: Twitter
But the attempt didn't stop the woman from ramming into the man three times before eventually flinging him into the intersection after accelerating, the video showed.

The woman, who has been named by police as 20-year-old Mariana Silver, was later arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, authorities said.

The bus driver suffered minor injuries and was able to complete his route, a Greyhound spokesman said.

 

The woman attempted to run over the driver of the bus. Picture: Twitter
This story was originally published in the New York Post and is reprinted with permission.

