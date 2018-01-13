Woman arrested for stealing

The woman will appear in Bundaberg Migistrates Court.

A 32-YEAR-OLD Thabeban woman was arrested and charged with three counts of stealing and one count of possess utensil in the region on Wednesday.

Bundaberg Police Senior Constable Danielle Loftus said the woman allegedly entered three different businesses at various times and selected items of property.

She then placed the items in her bag and made no attempt to pay.

"It is further alleged the woman was found to be in possession of a drug related utensil,” Snr Const Loftus said.

The woman is due to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on January 12.