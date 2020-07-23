Woman armed with axe pours petrol on herself in front of cops

HORRIFYING ORDEAL: Eidsvold police were able to arrest an woman on July 17 following a frightening incident involving an axe. Picture: File

HORRIFYING ORDEAL: Eidsvold police were able to arrest an woman on July 17 following a frightening incident involving an axe. Picture: File

AN AXE wielding Eidsvold woman allegedly threatened to burn a man’s house down before attempting to enter a school.

The 45-year-old woman was arrested by police on July 17, and is likely to be charged with numerous weapons act offences, and assault occasioning bodily harm.

Eidsvold senior constable Geoff Price recounted the ordeal which occurred around 10.30am on Friday morning.

“The incident started at a dwelling in Eidsvold, where it is alleged the woman entered the yard of man known to her armed with an axe and jerry can of fuel,” he said.

“The woman has allegedly threatened the man with the axe and hit him in the rib cage, causing slight bruising and a red mark.”

The woman has then poured fuel onto the concrete carport, left the residence, and attempted to enter Eidsvold State School, according to police.

Constable Price said the woman was quickly approached by staff and removed from the school without incident.

She then returned to the first house, and again, allegedly threatened the man with an axe, and threatened to burn his house down.

The woman has then poured more fuel on the ground of the carport, and driven off, according to police.

Police located the woman a short time later at her residence, where she allegedly poured fuel onto herself while holding a lighter.

Paramedics and a fire crew attended the house as a precaution, however police were able to physically restrain the woman.

She was then transferred to Eidsvold Hospital, then onto Bundaberg Hospital, where she was admitted for treatment.

“Eidsvold Police have praised the staff at the school for their professionalism when dealing with what could have been a significant event, therefore negating any risk to staff and students,” constable Price said.

“If anyone is currently suffering from a mental health issue or has a family member who is in need of assistance in seeking support, feel free to contact the Eidsvold Police Station who can refer you onto the appropriate provider.”

Please contact North Burnett Community Services here if you’re in need of any mental health assistance.