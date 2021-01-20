Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Gladstone woman got into an argument with a magistrate over how long drugs stay in saliva. Picture: iStock
A Gladstone woman got into an argument with a magistrate over how long drugs stay in saliva. Picture: iStock
Crime

Woman argues with magistrate over drugs

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
20th Jan 2021 1:00 PM | Updated: 1:41 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Gladstone woman got into an argument with a magistrate after claiming she didn't know drugs would still be in her saliva a day after using them.

Kerry Eileen Thomas, 32, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on January 12 to drug-driving.

The court heard that on November 29 at Clinton, Thomas was stopped by police where she tested positive for drugs while she had four children in the car.

Further tests showed the presence of marijuana in her system.

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

Self-represented, Thomas told the court she didn't smoke that day and that she had smoked the day before.

"I didn't realise the next day when I drove it was still in my salvia," she said.

However Magistrate Bevan Manthey didn't believe her excuse quoting Forrest Gump.

"Stupid is as stupid does," he said.

"You know it stays."

He pointed out Thomas had been on probation four times and should have known better.

She was sentenced to one month imprisonment, immediately suspended for 12 months and disqualified from driving for three months.

 

Read more drug-driver cases:

Driver had meth, marijuana in her system

Speeding, drugs cause man world of trouble

Gladstone man with bad traffic history faces court

gladstonecourt gladstone drug drivers gladstone magistrates court
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Farm scheme fail as $30m left to rot on the vine

        Premium Content Farm scheme fail as $30m left to rot on the vine

        Rural A government program set up to save millions of dollars’ worth of produce from going to waste has attracted shockingly few workers.

        ADRIFT: MP calls on Feds to anchor future of flood levee

        Premium Content ADRIFT: MP calls on Feds to anchor future of flood levee

        News Millaquin Bend option should be reconsidered if levee is not progressed or delayed...

        PIT STOP: Navy patrol boat docks in at Bundy’s Port

        Premium Content PIT STOP: Navy patrol boat docks in at Bundy’s Port

        News Responsible for fisheries, immigration and drug law enforcement operations, the...

        How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Premium Content How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Smarter Shopping Did you know you can get even more – for free?