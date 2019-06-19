Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ALMOST ASSAULT: Samantha Jane Leonard responded to her partner's cries for help by approaching a car with a metal bar.
ALMOST ASSAULT: Samantha Jane Leonard responded to her partner's cries for help by approaching a car with a metal bar. contributed
Crime

Woman approached pizza delivery driver with a metal bar

Tahlia Stehbens
by
19th Jun 2019 5:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHEN Samantha Jane Leonard heard cries from her partner outside, she knew what she had to do.

She picked up a metal bar and began walking towards the driver of a Nissan Navara parked in the driveway.

Leonard assumed the young female driver was there to start trouble. Little did she know, the victim was simply delivering a pizza to the house, and Leonard's partner had became agitated and aggressive when she wouldn't hand it over for free.

Leonard's partner told the driver that if she was a man, he would hit her himself.

Defence lawyer Gavin James said as soon as his client realised what had happened, she immediately ceased and felt remorseful for the driver.

Also facing theft and drugs charges, Magistrate Ross Woodford fined Leonard a total $1500 and ordered her to pay $110 in restitution.

assault buncourt bundaberg crime metal bar
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Heartbreaking diagnosis: Sienna, 10, faces leukaemia battle

    premium_icon Heartbreaking diagnosis: Sienna, 10, faces leukaemia battle

    Health IMAGINE taking your 10-year old child to a doctor for what you thought was a routine appointment, only to be told your child has leukaemia.

    • 19th Jun 2019 4:56 PM
    Deepwater fire update: Govt urged to release final report

    premium_icon Deepwater fire update: Govt urged to release final report

    News LNP calls on state government to release report.

    Bundy Specsavers issues privacy warning after computer theft

    premium_icon Bundy Specsavers issues privacy warning after computer theft

    Business Optical store on lookout for thief after computer server stolen

    'YOU'RE FULL OF IT': Magistrate to repeat unlicensed driver

    premium_icon 'YOU'RE FULL OF IT': Magistrate to repeat unlicensed driver

    Crime Representing himself, the man pleaded guilty to the three charges