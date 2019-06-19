Woman approached pizza delivery driver with a metal bar

ALMOST ASSAULT: Samantha Jane Leonard responded to her partner's cries for help by approaching a car with a metal bar.

ALMOST ASSAULT: Samantha Jane Leonard responded to her partner's cries for help by approaching a car with a metal bar. contributed

WHEN Samantha Jane Leonard heard cries from her partner outside, she knew what she had to do.

She picked up a metal bar and began walking towards the driver of a Nissan Navara parked in the driveway.

Leonard assumed the young female driver was there to start trouble. Little did she know, the victim was simply delivering a pizza to the house, and Leonard's partner had became agitated and aggressive when she wouldn't hand it over for free.

Leonard's partner told the driver that if she was a man, he would hit her himself.

Defence lawyer Gavin James said as soon as his client realised what had happened, she immediately ceased and felt remorseful for the driver.

Also facing theft and drugs charges, Magistrate Ross Woodford fined Leonard a total $1500 and ordered her to pay $110 in restitution.